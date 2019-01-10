LEGACY RECORDINGS RELEASES THE ESSENTIAL JANIE FRICKE TO ALL DIGITAL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Two-time CMA and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Janie Fricke has released The Essential JANIE FRICKE, through Sony Legacy to all digital service providers for streaming and downloading. The collection includes many of her 18 number one hits including “What’re You Doing Tonight,” “It Ain’t Easy Being Easy,” “He’s A Heartache (Looking For A Place To Happen),” “Tell Me A Lie” and more. All forty songs released on The Essential JANIE FRICKE are available to fans on Spotify, Amazon Music, among others.

“After so many wonderful years of recording, it’s a reward to see this compilation of both my favorite singles and duets presented in one project,” Fricke said. “I am thrilled beyond words, and thanks to all the great folks at Sony/Columbia Records.”

Raised on a farm in Indiana, Janie Fricke began singing in church, and later turned that talent into a career which began as one of the marketing industry’s most successful jingle singers. Long before her success as a country artist, millions of people became familiar with Fricke’s voice through ads for United Airlines, Coca-Cola, 7-Up, McDonald’s and Red Lobster. She soon became a session singer where she was singing background in the studio with some of the biggest country stars of the late 70’s and early 80’s, including Loretta Lynn, Eddie Rabbitt, Crystal Gayle, Ronnie Milsap, Barbara Mandrell, and Mel Tillis.

After a string of duets with such greats as Merle Haggard and Moe Bandy, Fricke landed a solo recording contract in the early 80’s and scored several hit singles, including “Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby,” “He’s a Heartache” and “You’re Heart’s Not In It.” She won CMA’s coveted “Female Vocalist of the Year” in 1983 and ’84 and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. She has been credited with over 1,600 album projects and scored 36 hit singles.

Janie spent the better part of 2018 on the road, touring the country and singing to her fans. Janie is looking forward to a very busy year to come. “I’m so thankful to continue touring on the road. We had a great year and are working in 2019!” says Janie. As I look back, it’s amazing to remember all the venues where we have performed, and the fans we met. What an incredible opportunity, especially with my GREAT band. Thanks to all of you!”

In recent years, Sony Music Entertainment made four of Fricke’s classic albums available to fans on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital platforms via the Legacy Digital Vault campaign, including The First Word In Memory, The Very Best of Janie Fricke, Black & White and Saddle in the Wind! The collection of albums features the 18-time chart-topper’s biggest hits, including “It Ain’t Easy Being Easy,” “Tell Me a Lie,” “She’s Single Again” and more.

In addition, Fricke put a spin of bluegrass with some fresh interpretations of many of her beloved tunes with the release of Country Side of Bluegrass. The 13-track collection was produced by Bil VornDick, whose credits also include Alison Krauss, Bela Fleck, and Marty Robbins, and features some of the finest pickers in the industry.

The Essential Janie Fricke Track Listing

1. What’re You Doing Tonight

2. Stranger (with Johnny Duncan)

3. Baby It’s You

4. Come A Little Bit Closer (with Johnny Duncan)

5. Please Help Me, I’m Falling (In Love With You)

6. On My Knees (with Charlie Rich)

7. Playing Hard To Get

8. I’ll Love Your Troubles Away For A While

9. Let’s Try Again

10. But Love Me

11. Pass Me By (If Your’re Only Passing Through)

12. He’s Out Of My Life (with Johnny Duncan)

13. Down To My Last Broken Heart

14. Pride

15. I’ll Need Someone To Hold Me (When I Cry)

16. Do Me With Love

17. Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me Baby

18. It Ain’t Easy Being Easy

19. You Don’t Know Love

20. He’s A Heartache (Looking For A Place To Happen)

21. Tell Me A Lie

22. Let’s Stop Talkin’ About It

23. If The Fall Don’t Get You

24. Your Heart’s Not In It

25. A Place To Fall Apart (with Merle Haggard)

26. The First Word In Memory Is Me

27. Who Cares (with Ray Charles)

28. All I Want To Do In Life (with George Jones)

29. She’s Single Again

30. Somebody Else’s Fire

31. Easy To Please

32. Always Have, Always Will

33. When A Woman Cries

34. Are You Satisfied

35. Baby You’re Gone

36. Where Does Love Go (When It’s Gone)

37. I’ll Walk Before I’ll Crawl

38. Heart

39. Give ‘Em My Number

40. Love Is One Of Those Words

About Janie Fricke:

A two-time CMA & ACM Female Vocalist of the Year, Fricke has hit the #1 spot on the Country charts an astounding 18 times. She was named Billboard Magazine Top Female Vocalist, was the First Female Voice on the Moon, and was named the UK’s Country Music Round Up’s Most Popular International Female Solo Act. Her music has reached Gold and Platinum sales status worldwide, and the talented and personable Indiana native has recorded numerous jingles for Coca-Cola, Pizza Hut and United Airlines. Janie has released 25 albums and 36 hit singles, and she remains one of the most-beloved entertainers in the Country field. For more information, go to www.janiefricke.com.

