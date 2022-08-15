Lee Sims “When Noah Built The Ark” released to Country radio: Radio Download Here
Putting a face to the term Cowboy Crooner, Lee Sims uses his sturdy baritone to build tales of the American West, his stories telling tales of treachery (“Barber Creek Road”), white hat heroes healing hearts (“I’m Gonna Let You Down”), open roads (“Highway to Heaven”), simple pleasures (“Champagne in a Dixie Cup”), and country wisdom (“When Noah Built the Ark”). A Few More Miles to Go takes time to address social issues such as addiction in “Alcohol of Fame” as it paints a picture of love being “Colorblind” while the night sky over Wyoming watches a lover coming back home when Lee Sims cruises by the light of “Big Blue Moon”.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Lee Sims
Song Title: When Noah Built The Ark
Publishing: Full Circle Music
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: When Noah Built The Ark
Record Label: Adelphos
