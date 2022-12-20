Lee Sims “Colorblind” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Lee’s latest single “COLORBLIND” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles To Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Cdbaby.com, Amazon.com, iTunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Lee Sims

Song Title: Colorblind

Publishing: Louis Botkin/Noelle Bohanan

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Botkin Music/Bluewater Music Services

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go

Record Label: Adelphos