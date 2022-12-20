Lee Sims “Colorblind” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download
Lee’s latest single “COLORBLIND” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles To Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Cdbaby.com, Amazon.com, iTunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Lee Sims
Song Title: Colorblind
Publishing: Louis Botkin/Noelle Bohanan
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Botkin Music/Bluewater Music Services
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go
Record Label: Adelphos
