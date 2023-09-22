Lee Sims “Alcohol Of Fame” at Country radio: Radio Download Here

Lee’s latest single “Alcohol of Fame” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles To Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Amazon.com, iTunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Lee Sims

Song Title: Alcohol Of Fame

Publishing: Almo Music Corp

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Arthur John Masters, Byron Hill, Galen G

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go

Record Label: Adelphos