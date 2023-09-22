Lee-Sims_Alcohol-of-fame-cover.jpg

Lee Sims “Alcohol Of Fame” at Country radio: Radio Download Here

Lee’s latest single “Alcohol of Fame” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles To Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Amazon.com, iTunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Lee Sims
Song Title: Alcohol Of Fame
Publishing: Almo Music Corp
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: Arthur John Masters, Byron Hill, Galen G
Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP
Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go
Record Label: Adelphos
Record Label:
Adelphos
Lee Sims
3039156368
Leesimscountry@aol.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
3039156368
Publicity/PR:
Lee Sims Entertainment
Lee Sims
3039156368
Lee@leesims.com
Manager:
Adelphos
Lee Sims
3039156368
Lee@leesims.com
Booking Agent:
Lee Sims Entertainment
Lee Sims
3039156368
Lee@leesims.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2023

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC