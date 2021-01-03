Lee Greenwood To Celebrate 40 Years Of Hits With An All-Star Celebration On October 12, 2021

Award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood is being rightfully honored for his significant contribution to the music industry with an all-star salute celebration which will encompass his 40 years of hits. This exclusive event features special guest appearances from a few of Greenwood’s friends including well-known artists Riley Green, Michael W. Smith, Lee Brice, Dustin Lynch, Michael Ray, Jamey Johnson, Big & Rich, Randy Owen (of Alabama), Home Free, Sam Moore, Tracy Byrd, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, Mark Wills, The Frontmen of Country and more to be announced. The celebration is yet another marker in the illustrious career of Lee Greenwood, commemorating years of success in the music and entertainment industry. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville Alabama.

“With this crazy year we have had to endure, I am really excited to be celebrating in 2021!” says Lee Greenwood. “I have been part of so many of these tribute concert events and they are literally like a family reunion with everyone hanging backstage telling their favorite stories from the road or studio. You know, when you get in the music business you just hope for success. I can’t believe I have actually been having hits for 40 years. I never knew so many of my songs had influenced so many of these great artists that are joining me for this celebration. It’s going to be spectacular, something that Huntsville has never seen before!”

Tickets for the event will be available for presale on Wednesday, December 9 at 10:00 am CST until Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 pm CST, and tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, December 11 at 10:00 am CST. A variety of ticket prices are available from $25 to VIP Packages, which include a private dinner and Meet & Greet with Lee Greenwood on Monday, October 11th. For purchase, visit Ticketmaster.com or the Von Braun Center box office.

ABC Supply Company Presents Lee Greenwood: An All Star Salute is being produced by Outback Presents in association with Lee Greenwood, Inc. Perry Hooper serves as Chairman of the VIP dinner/meet & greet event the night before the concert event. Partnering sponsors include Patriarch Distillery, Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, Patriot Coolers, Jelly Belly, and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.

About Lee Greenwood:

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others.

His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours.

Greenwood was appointed to the council of the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 by President George W. Bush, confirmed by the United States Senate, and continues to serve on the NEA at the pleasure of the President. His latest book release is a children’s book called Proud To Be An American, which is currently available at leegreenwood.com.

To keep up with everything Lee Greenwood visit leegreenwood.com.

About Outback Presents:

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. From their home base in Nashville, TN, Outback Presents specializes in producing music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals across North America and connecting their diverse roster of artists with their fans. For more information, visit www.outbackpresents.com.

About the Von Braun Center:

The Von Braun Center is a multi-purpose facility located in downtown Huntsville, Alabama. The VBC offers multiple venues for presenting cultural, educational, entertainment, sporting, and social events. Venue spaces include the Propst Arena, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Mars Music Hall, North Hall, South Hall, and East Hall. Additionally, the VBC has an on-site full-service restaurant and rooftop bar – Rhythm on Monroe. With over 170,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, the VBC is able to accommodate events of all types and sizes. The VBC hosts multiple community events including the Huntsville Christmas Parade, Family Fun Festival & Expo, and the Von Brewski Beer Festival. For more information visit www.vonbrauncenter.com.