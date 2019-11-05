Lee Greenwood To Be Appointed To John F. Kennedy Center Board Of Trustees

Two time CMA Male Vocalist Of The Year, and GRAMMY-winning country music artist Lee Greenwood was announced today as an appointee to the John F. Kennedy Center Board of Trustees during an address by President Donald J. Trump, naming individuals to key administration posts. Greenwood would serve as Member of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees through September 2024. He continues to serve on the National Endowment of the Arts’ National Council on the Arts, an appointment received by then President George W. Bush in 2008.

“I just found out I was appointed as a trustee to the Kennedy Center. Thank you President Trump. This is a tremendous honor. The Kennedy Center is THE premier performance hall in the United States!”

The writer and performer of the iconic patriotic anthem “God Bless The USA” has met or performed for nine United States Presidents. In October 2017, Greenwood hosted and performed for the One America Appeal – a hurricane relief fundraiser concert hosted by Presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. The concert concluded fundraising on December 31, 2017 with $42 million raised from over 110,000 donors. To assist those impacted by the 2017 hurricane season, funds were distributed in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the American Virgin Islands.

Earlier this year, Greenwood celebrated the 35th anniversary of the release of his signature hit song, the patriotic “God Bless The USA.” The song first appeared on his 1984 album, You’ve Got a Good Love Comin, and spent 37 weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming a Top 10 Hit.

For more information on Lee Greenwood, visit his website at leegreenwood.com

About Lee Greenwood:

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious award nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others. His stand-out hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001 and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. Military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot’s Award, and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours. Greenwood was appointed to the council of the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 by President George W. Bush, confirmed by the United States Senate, and continues to serve on the NEA at the pleasure of the President. His latest book release is a children’s book called Proud To Be An American, which is currently available in stores, on Amazon and leegreenwood.com.

