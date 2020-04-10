Lee Brice Surprises Audience With Performance Of Original Song “Hey World”

One of Country music’s biggest voices and powerhouse songwriters, Lee Brice, appeared on FOX & FRIENDS Friday morning to promote his latest single, “One of Them Girls” – the first single from his upcoming album due out later this year. In a last minute change of heart, Brice was compelled to play a brand-new original song, “Hey World.” It was in the moment just before he played the first note that Brice felt that he needed to connect with people in a genuine and honest way – people are suffering and that could not be ignored.

Written in one day (on March 31st) by Brice alongside Dallas Davidson and Adam Wood, the song was inspired by the current COVID-19 health crisis and reflects the fearful uncertainty that has encumbered everyone’s daily lives around the globe.

“We wrote this song from an introspective, truthful place and probably what most people are actually feeling right now,” says Brice. “With everything that is happening in the world currently and how fast paced we are as a society in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop – just to appreciate what we do have.”

Today, Brice also released his latest single, “One of Them Girls,” from his forthcoming album due out later this year, to all radio and digital streaming platforms with the track’s music video premiering exclusively with iHeartRadio.

“One of Them Girls” serves as the follow-up to Brice’s double-Platinum No. 1 hit, “Rumor,” which is currently nominated for “Single of the Year” at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. This year’s ACM Awards will broadcast live Wednesday, Sept. 16 on CBS.

About Lee Brice:

When current ACM Award-nominated and Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you’ll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with more than 1.9 billion on-demand streams, and three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. His latest mega-hit, “Rumor,” is nominated in the category Single of the Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he is a member of the company’s “Billionaires Club,” becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner, and he’s taken six radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” and “Rumor.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he’s performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC’s TODAY, ABC’s The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice and FOX’s Miss USA 2018, and has performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks. Brice – who is currently Top 15 at Country Radio with Carly Pearce on “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – is following the massive success of his hit “Rumor” with the announcement of his new radio single/song, “One of Them Girls,” available April 10, 2020.