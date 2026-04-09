Lee Brice shares the track ‘Country Nowadays’ from upcoming album ‘Sunriser’
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Lee Brice has released his new song, “Country Nowadays,” the latest preview of his forthcoming sixth studio album, Sunriser. The 16-track project marks his first full-length release since 2020’s Hey World and is available for preorder now.
Written by Brice alongside Matt Alderman and Nate Kenyon, “Country Nowadays” reflects on modern America through a personal lens, with the husband and father expressing concern over the nation’s direction while yearning for less complicated days. Before performing the track at the Turning Point USA All-American Halftime Show on February 8, Brice explained his motivation, referencing Charlie Kirk: “[Charlie Kirk] gave people microphones so they could say what was on their mind. This is what’s on mine.”
The album’s title, Sunriser, is a nod to those who start their days before dawn. Brice shared, “Anybody can see a sunset, but a sunrise, you gotta earn. Whether you’re waking up or just pulled an all-nighter, I tip my hat to you, sunriser.” He echoed that sentiment on Instagram, writing, “I sure earned my fair share of sunrises workin on this one ; ) can’t wait for y’all to hear this album.”
In addition to “Country Nowadays,” the record will feature previously released 2025 singles “Killed the Man” and “Cry.”
Stream ‘Country Nowadays’ – HERE.
Preorder ‘Sunriser’ – HERE.
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