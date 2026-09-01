Lee Brice shares the single “Me And Whiskey” from forthcoming ‘Sunriser (All Nighter)’

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Lee Brice has released his latest single ‘Me And Whiskey,’ a new preview of his forthcoming album Sunriser (All Nighter), set for release on Oct. 2.

Co-written by Brice alongside Matt Alderman and Nate Kenyon, Me And Whiskey was co-produced by Brice, Cody LaBelle, and Jerrod Niemann. The single puts a somber turn on the classic childhood nursery rhyme “Sitting in a Tree”. Rather than reflecting on young love, the lyrics depict a man coping with the painful breakdown of a relationship while seeking solace at a tavern counter.

“Me And Whiskey” serves as a featured track on “Sunriser (All-Nighter),” with the 32-song collection acting as an expanded edition of his sixth studio album, “Sunriser.” It also features the recently-released singles: “What You Know About That,” “Cry,” “Country Nowadays,” “Truck Bed Mixtape,” and “Killed the Man.”

In support of the new music, Brice is continuing his 2026 tour schedule with concert dates across the United States throughout the year. Ticket info can be found HERE.

Stream ‘Me And Whiskey’ – HERE.