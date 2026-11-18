Lee Brice has partnered with Vince Gill for his latest single, ‘Never Meet Your Heroes,’ which gives a sneak peek of his upcoming album Sunriser (All Nighter), scheduled for release on October 2.

‘Never Meet Your Heroes‘ was penned by Michael Hardy and Jordan Schmidt. Brice stated about the song: “When you write and listen to new songs as much as I do, it’s rare to come across ones this great and so personal and so right for who I am. This song is Lee Brice to his core – even if written by other hands. On top of this song simply resonating with me so deeply, one of THE biggest musical heroes of my life was so generous with his heart and time. Vince, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your voice, your guitar, and just the kind person you are. A true hero. And thank you for helping to make this already special song into country music magic.” Gill added: “I have always enjoyed Lee’s music, so it was a real thrill to make a record with him. On the heels of losing Dolly, this is the kind of song we need right now.”

The song is featured on Sunriser (All-Nighter), which is an expanded edition of Lee’s sixth studio album, Sunriser. It also includes recently released singles: ‘What You Know About That,’ ‘Cry,’ ‘Country Nowadays, ‘ ‘Truck Bed Mixtape, ‘ ‘Killed the Man, ‘ ‘Dogs Are Barking, ‘ and ‘Me And Whiskey.’

To promote the new music, Brice is continuing his 2026 tour with performances across the United States throughout the year. Ticket information can be found HERE.

Stream ‘Never Meet Your Heroes’ – HERE.

Presave Sunriser (All Nighter) – HERE.