Lecretia Ann “3” now available to Country radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Lecretia was raised in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She grew up as a preachers daughter and was engulfed in old hymns. Her father taught her and her siblings how to play multiple instruments and sing. Since Lecretia was 2 she was up singing in church. When Lecretia was in her teens she was turned on to country music by her mom. She would pick her guitar up and get off by herself and learn some country songs. She fell in love with Dolly, Tammy Wynette, and Patsy Cline. When Lecretia sings she shares her soul and you can feel it. The soulful sound of Lecretia Ann backed by a talented array of professional musicians always deliver a sound of pure country with a flair of southern rock. Goals: To develop and grow a following that appreciates the honesty in my music and enables me to tour, share, create and grow as a musician. I would like to bring back the old style of country music that has more soul and more feeling and I want to be able to make a living with what I have a passion for.