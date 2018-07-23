Leadership Music Elects Board, Officers

NASHVILLE-based non-profit LEADERSHIP MUSIC has set its officers for 2018-2019 — the organization’s 30th year — with PROVIDENT MUSIC GROUP VP/Sales & Distribution JIMMY WHEELER elected Board President. Additional officers include songwriter STACY WIDELITZ, Past President; CITY NATIONAL BANK’s DIANE PEARSON, President-Elect; CAA’s JEFF GREGG, Secretary; and BMLG’s ANDREW KAUTZ, Treasurer.

Newly-elected Board members include DO WRITE MUSIC’s MARGHIE EVANS; ACM’s ERIK LONG; AFM Local 257’s DIANE PEARSON and DAVE POMEROY; and ROUNDER RECORDS’ JOHN STROHM. Founded in 1989, the organization offers a yearly program designed to educate and build relationships in the NASHVILLE COMMUNITY; the incoming Class Of 2019 was revealed last month. The organization boasts 1,200 alumni from every segment of the entertainment industry and the business community.