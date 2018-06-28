Lawsuit Claims Ed Sheeran Song Copies Marvin Gaye

TMZ is reporting, “ED SHEERAN is on the receiving end of a monster $100 million lawsuit by a company claiming the singer ripped off a MARVIN GAYE classic.”

STRUCTURED ASSET SALES filed the suit against SHEERAN, claiming “Thinking Out Loud,” copies GAYE’s “Let’s Get it On.”

TMZ adds, “According to the lawsuit, SHEERAN’s song has the same melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bassline, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping as ‘Let’s Get it On’.”