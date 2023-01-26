Laurence Elder “Walk Another Mile” now at AC radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Laurence Elder has released “Walk Another Mile” (Steel Canyon) the follow up to his #1 debut single “Now”. Ever since early memories of being eye-level with the Steinway piano keys in his parents’ living room, Laurence Elder was hooked on music. He grew up listening to his guitarist/singer mom belting out Bob Dylan tunes, and his classical pianist dad playing Mozart and Chopin as he would drift off to sleep at night. He took lessons on and off, but relied largely on his ears as he picked up songs of various styles, playing in school productions, jam sessions, and family gatherings. After joining a band in his late teens and getting his first real taste of live performance, music had established itself as a true calling and he never looked back. Fast-forward to Laurence becoming a critically acclaimed songwriter, vocalist, and pianist, whose fresh, inspired cross-genre blend of jazz, pop, blues and rock helped to define the original sound that won him international acclaim with his debut album, “Surrounded.” He has toured extensively, and recorded with Grammy winners Peter Erskine and Paquito D’Rivera, who both appear as guests on that first release. Radio is set to get his very best in 2023 with “Walk Another Mile”.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Laurence Elder

Song Title: Walk Another Mile

Publishing: Laurence Elder Music

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Walk Another Mile

Record Label: Steel Canyon