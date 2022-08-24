Laurence Elder “Now” released to AC radio: Radio Download Available Now

Ever since early memories of being eye-level with the Steinway piano keys in his parents’ living room, Laurence Elder was hooked on music. He grew up listening to his guitarist/singer mom belting out Bob Dylan tunes, and his classical pianist dad playing Mozart and Chopin as he would drift off to sleep at night. He took lessons on and off, but relied largely on his ears as he picked up songs of various styles, playing in school productions, jam sessions, and family gatherings. After joining a band in his late teens and getting his first real taste of live performance, music had established itself as a true calling and he never looked back. Fast-forward to Laurence becoming a critically acclaimed songwriter, vocalist, and pianist, who’s fresh, inspired cross-genre blend of jazz, pop, blues and rock helped to define the original sound that won him international acclaim with his debut album, “Surrounded.” He has toured extensively, and recorded with Grammy winners Peter Erskine and Paquito D’Rivera, who both appear as guests on that first release. His music has received accolades from JAZZIZ Magazine, Modern Drummer Magazine, The Miami Herald, Inside MusiCast, and countless music industry luminaries. Laurence’s new album, “Walk Another Mile,” which features some of the original personnel from “Surrounded,” as well as colorful additions such as guitarist Mike Stern and trumpet legend Randy Brecker, also co-author of the liner notes. Already receiving positive reviews, “Walk Another Mile,” is a worthy follow-up to its predecessor, or in the words of Rick Such from Inside MusiCast, “Good things come to those who wait.” With the release of his single “Now” to US radio, the music world is in for something rather special.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Laurence Elder

Song Title: Now

Publishing: Laurence Elder Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Walk Another Mile

Record Label: Steel Canyon