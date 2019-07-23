Lauren Alaina To Guest-Host Middays On KKGO/Los Angeles In August

MERCURY NASHVILLE’s LAUREN ALAINA will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES from WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7th through FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing talent for the month of AUGUST. LAUREN ALAINA has a huge following in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, and will have fantastic stories to share,” said KKGO Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE.

“I am always thrilled to hang out with my fans in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, so I’m super excited to get to talk to them every day for the month of AUGUST,” said ALAINA. “Thanks GO COUNTRY 105 for letting me host the midday show!”

Fans can listen to ALAINA’s midday show from 10a-2p (PT) on www.GoCountry105.com, the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.