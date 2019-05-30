Lauren Alaina Reveals Headlining 2019 That Girl Was Me Tour Dates

Lauren Alaina has revealed the cities, dates and venues for a string of 2019 headlining tour dates. Alaina is slated to kick off her 2019 That Girl Was Me Tour in September in Missouri.

Alaina shared the news in a special video announcement online on Tuesday (May 28). She has also released a new video for her current single, “Ladies in the ’90s.”

“Slower” singer Filmore will join Alaina as the support act on many of the dates, with another, not-yet-announced artist joining her on other select dates. Tickets for the 2019 That Girl Was Me Tour will go on sale on Friday (May 31) via Alaina’s website.

Alaina first came to public attention during her run on Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, but she completely reinvented herself for the release of her sophomore album, Road Less Traveled, in 2017. She scored a No. 1 hit with the title song and followed it up with another No. 1 hit with “What Ifs,” a duet with Kane Brown. “Ladies in the ’90s” is the first single from her next project, which has not yet been announced.

The singer has had plenty to draw from in her personal life recently. Her stepfather died in October of 2018 following a battle with cancer, and in January of 2019 she announced that she and her longtime boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, were ending their engagement and going their separate ways. Most recently, she revealed in mid-May that she is now dating comedian John Crist.

Sept. 14 — Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Sept. 19 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sept. 20 — New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 21 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Sept. 26 — Boston, Ma. @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 3 — Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone*

Oct. 5 –Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Oct. 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Oct. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In