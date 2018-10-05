Lauren Alaina Releases “Ladies in the ’90s” TODAY

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and one of the hottest rising female artists in country music, Lauren Alaina, releases her new single “Ladies in the ’90s” today after teasing her new song last month on Instagram, creating a firestorm of anticipation with her fans. “Ladies In the ’90s” has shipped to country radio and goes for official radio adds on October 15.

Lauren co-wrote “Ladies In the ’90s” with Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge. The fun upbeat song pays homage to the era and inspiration for her career path and namechecks some of her favorite 90s songs from mentors and artists who played a role in her journey to today including “Strawberry Wine” (Deana Carter), “…Baby One More Time” (Britney Spears), “Fancy” (Reba), “Genie In a Bottle” (Christina Aguilera), “Vogue” (Madonna), “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” (Shania), “Breathe” (Faith Hill), “Cowboy Take Me Away” (Dixie Chicks) and more.

Known for her fun, high energy personality, Lauren is hosting ’90s themed VIP Parties as part of Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch’s Reason To Drink … Another Tour. The VIP packages include a special Q&A session with Lauren, an autographed poster, commemorative VIP Meet & Greet laminate, crowd-free merchandise shopping and more. Click HERE to purchase ’90s VIP ticket packages with Lauren. Tour dates and cities below.

Lauren, a 2018 CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, has been riding a wave of career highlights this year including multi-award wins, national tv performances and continuing her rise in country music as part of some of this year’s biggest tours in country music. Lauren recently wrapped with Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour 2018 and just joined Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch for the Reason To Drink…Another Tour which kicked off last night in Tuscaloosa, AL. The tour is slated to run through the end of 2018.

In addition to hitting the road with five major tours in the past 12 months alone (Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean and now, Cole Swindell/Dustin Lynch), Lauren has also earned back-to-back major awards for ACM New Female Artist of the Year and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year, she co-hosted the prestigious 12thAnnual ACM Honors, and she performed on the 38th annual broadcast of the top-rated PBS special “A Capitol Fourth” alongside music legends like CeCe Winans, the Temptations, The Beach Boys, Pentatonix and more. For ABC’s CMA Fest TV special, Lauren joined her good friend Kane Brown for an electric performance of their now TRIPLE Platinum® selling No. 1 hit, “What Ifs,” which went to No. 1 simultaneously topping five Billboard charts.

Reason To Drink… Another Tour with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch

Oct 4 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

Oct 5 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheatre

Oct 6 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Arena

Oct 11 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct 12 Worcester, MA DCU Event Center

Oct 13 Richmond, VA Richmond Coliseum

Oct 19 Sugarland, TX Smart Financial Center

Oct 20 New Braunfels, TX White Water Amphitheatre

Oct 25 Missoula, MT Adams Center

Oct 26 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Oct 27 Bismarck, ND Bismarck Events Center

Nov 1 San Jose, CA SJSU Event Center

Nov 2 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

Nov 3 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Nov 8 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Nov 9 Kearney, NE Viaero Event Center

Nov 10 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Nov 29 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Nov 30 Jackson, MS Mississippi Coliseum

Dec 1 Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena

Dec 6 Evansville, IN Ford Center

Dec 7 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Dec 8 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena

Dec 13 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

Dec 14 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

About Lauren Alaina:

Country star Lauren Alaina’s critically-acclaimed sophomore album, Road Less Traveled, landed on multiple “Best Of” lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon, and it became the top-streamed female country album release of 2017. Praised as “full of life lessons and uplift” (PEOPLE), the collection of 12 songs all written by the young star includes Lauren’s first No. 1 smash, “Road Less Traveled,” the Top 25 hit “Doin’ Fine,” and the deeply personal and inspiring, “Three.” The “sassy Southerner with killer pipes” (PARADE) has shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Martina McBride, Jason Aldean and the Georgia native is currently on tour with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch. In addition to earning nominations for ACM Vocal Event of the Year and Billboard Music’s Top Country Song awards, Lauren took home this year’s ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year Award and CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award for “What Ifs,” the triple-platinum selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend, Kane Brown. Lauren is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and she received her first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with her No. 1 hit “Road Less Traveled.” Following the release of Road Less Traveled, Lauren has received nominations for the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Radio Disney Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

For more information and tour dates, please visit http://laurenalainaofficial.com/and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter, @laurenalaina on Instagram and on Facebook. For videos go to her YouTube (@LaurenAlainaAIVEVO)

