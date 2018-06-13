Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi To Host ’12th Annual ACM Honors’

19/INTERSCOPE/MERCURY NASHVILLE’s LAUREN ALAINA and CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s JON PARDI have been tapped to host the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM)’s “12TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS” set for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22nd at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM. Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, JUNE 15th at 10a (CT) here.

As previously-revealed, Special Award recipients include ALAN JACKSON, DARIUS RUCKER, SAM HUNT, DIERKS BENTLEY, MICKEY CHRISTENSEN, CHRIS CHRISTENSEN, EDDIE MILLER, MATRACA BERG, NORRO WILSON, ROB POTTS, and RHETT AKINS. Additionally, winners will be announced in the following categories: Nightclub Of The Year, Casino Of The Year — Small Capacity, Casino Of The Year — Medium Capacity, Venue Of The Year — Small Capacity, Venue Of The Year — Medium Capacity, Venue Of The Year — Large Capacity, Festival Of The Year, DON ROMEO Talent Buyer Of The Year, and Promoter Of The Year, as well as Industry and Studio Recording Awards.