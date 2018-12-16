Lauren Alaina is Excited to Add ‘Sparkle’ to Blake Shelton Tour

Lauren Alaina earning an opening slot on Blake Shelton ’s 2019 Friends and Heroes Tour is significant for many reasons, one of which being that she stands as the lone female amongst veteran male acts Trace Adkins, John Anderson and the Bellamy Brothers. It’s also ironic that as Alaina sings about the “Ladies in the ’90s” each night, three of the acts performing alongside her were part of that defining era.

“I am excited to be the only female on the lineup. I look forward to adding a little more sparkle to the show,” she tells Taste of Country.

And while the ladies of ’90s country made an immeasurable impact on Alaina, Shelton is also impressed with her tribute. She cites one of her favorite moments with The Voice superstar when he voiced his support for the confident track.

“My favorite interaction was when we filmed the video to announce the tour. I played ‘Ladies in the ‘90s’ for him, and he said he thinks it’s going to be a huge hit. I hope everyone loves it as much as he does,” she recalls.

Alaina is one of a handful of young artists Shelton has taken under his wing. He invited Carly Pearce out on his Country Music Freaks Tour in 2018, and has served as a mentor to Voice contestant RaeLynn long after her tenure on the show. “He is extremely down to earth and funny. I think he is such an amazing artist and person,” Alaina describes of the “I Lived It” singer. “I can’t wait to learn from him every night.”

Shelton’s Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour kicks off Feb. 14 in his home state of Oklahoma and wraps up on March 23 in Albany, N.Y.