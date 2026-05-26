Lauren Alaina drops her latest track ‘Raining Whiskey’

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Lauren Alaina is starting 2026 with a bold new release, “Raining Whiskey,” a lively track that captures the moment when “heartbreak” collides with a late-night bar scene. The song follows her recent success with “All My Exes,” her collaboration with Chase Matthew, and continues a streak of fan-favorite releases.

Written by Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Minton, Geoff Warburton, and VWillz, the song taps into a past chapter of Alaina’s life rather than her present. “‘Raining Whiskey’ is what happens when heartbreak meets happy hour. It represents a completely different stage of my life than the one I am in now, but it reflects one that I’m glad I lived through. I am happy to finally be able to tell the story of my twenties while living a new chapter in my thirties.” While the song looks back, Alaina’s real life has moved forward. She and her husband, Cam Arnold, welcomed their daughter, Beni Doll Arnold, in June.

On the road, Alaina has a busy 2026. She recently performed at University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium alongside Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Zach Top, and will be joining Darius Rucker on his “Songs of Summer Tour.” In addition, she’s part of the ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green event featuring Riley Green and friends.

See the lyric video for ‘Raining Whiskey’ – HERE.