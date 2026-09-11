Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown reunite for the duet ‘Never Been In Love’

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Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown have reunited for their first collaboration in a decade, releasing the upbeat duet ‘Never Been In Love’. The song marks the longtime friends’ first recording together since their career-defining hit “What Ifs,” which became one of country music’s biggest crossover successes and earned Diamond certification in 2025 after surpassing 10 million units in U.S. sales.

The new track will appear on Alaina’s forthcoming 17-song album Stages, due Aug. 28. Written by Alaina alongside Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson, the song reflects the singer’s personal journey following her marriage to husband Cam Arnold. In a statement, Alaina said, “I wrote ‘Never Been In Love (feat. Kane Brown)’ about the stage of life I’m in now. I remember falling for my husband and feeling different than I’ve ever felt before. When you find true love and happiness, you realize how much you never had it in past relationships. I’m so excited to sing this song with my boy, Kane Brown. We’ve come a long way from those two kids singing ‘What Ifs’ ten years ago. It’s so exciting to sing this song to celebrate the love we have with our spouses and children.”

Alaina and Brown’s friendship dates back to their school days in Georgia, long before either found success in country music. The collaboration had been teased for months through cryptic social media posts before Alaina officially revealed Brown as her mystery guest artist. The pair also generated buzz with a humorous, Love Island-inspired promotional video ahead of the single’s release.

Stream ‘Never Been in Love’ – HERE.

Presave ‘Stages’ – HERE.