Laura Diaz To Wake Up Tampa On WMTX (Mix 100.7)

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG has found its new morning show, hiring sister iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXXL (XL106.7)/ORLANDO morning co-host LAURA DIAZ for “THE MIX MORNING SHOW,” starting JANUARY 3rd. DIAZ worked alongside JOHNNY MAGIC in mornings at XL106.7 for seven years.

“My great-grandparents emigrated from SPAIN to TAMPA in search of the American Dream,” said DIAZ. “To think that 103 years later I have the opportunity to be the female lead on a morning show and continue the dream is overwhelming! I’m grateful and humbled to be able to join a community-focused station like MIX 100.7 and to continue doing what I love with iHEARTMEDIA.”

“LAURA’s unique female perspective makes her the perfect fit for mornings on MIX 100.7,” said PD RANDI WEST. “I’m excited for her to join us in TAMPA BAY!”

WEST is also on the lookout for a co-host for DIAZ. Check out the job listing here.