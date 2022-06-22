Laura Bryna Introduces “Body First” American Sign Language Music Video

Multi-talented performer, singer/songwriter, radio host and children’s book author, Laura Bryna, has announced the release of the “Body First”* American sign language (ASL) music video. The music video complements her latest single, “Body First” which is AVAILABLE NOW via all digital retail and streaming platforms (UMG/BUNGALO Records) and serves as an introduction to her forthcoming EP due later late summer/early fall.

Penned alongside Grammy award-winner Damon Sharpe (J Lo, Ariana Grande, Nelly, Pitbull and Anastacia), Emmy winning arranger-composer Christopher McDonald (Carrie Underwood, Amy Grant, Luis Fonsi) and Janelle Rodriguez, and produced by Sharpe (supported by Michael Carey), the soulful, saucy track is an uninhibited suggestive invitation that only two lovers can embrace with words unspoken.

“‘Body First,’ while sensual, really speaks to a relationship and that sparking chemistry that only lovers feel through their senses,” Bryna said. “I have been actively involved to support the ASL initiatives and felt that creating this version of the music video would enliven the recollection of the intimate experience for even those who suffer with a hearing disability. I’m honored to have worked alongside professionals in the hard of hearing sector and pleased with the final outcome.”

Recognized throughout her career a polished performer who brings a positive energy and instincts into her work, the “Body First” ASL video follows suit as a “Laura Bryna” signature; created precisely to allow viewers to feel the song.

“…Perfection! The video really is a wonderful piece of work. The language, the musical elements, the rhythm, the emotion – it’s all captured and communicated effectively.” Kiley Scott, Translation Consultant, Sing A Song, LLC

The “Body First” ASL music video was produced by LTD Entertainment and shot under the direction of Paul O’Callaghan. Raquel McPeek Rodriguez, who is a member of Sign With Me, Inc., is the signing language artist. AristoMedia is spearheading the music video promotion campaign.

About Laura Bryna

Bryna is a multi-talented crossover artist who caters to contemporary country and pop audiences across the world. Her most recent successes include the release of “Sweet Revenge” (2019) which scored a Top 10 seat on the Billboard Dance Chart; while her 2020 release, “Stars Are Falling” landed at No. 2 on Dance Music Chart in England, and No. 6 in France and Germany. Bryna’s single, “Make A Wish,” spent 10 consecutive weeks on AOL Billboard’s Most Streamed Download charts.

A heart-felt supporter of our military, Laura was a celebrity spokesperson for the United States Air Guard’s national media campaign; she co-wrote the corresponding theme song “Hometown Heroes.” In addition to her work with the Air Guard, Bryna was the celebrity spokesperson for the National Guard’s Youth Foundation. She also served as a board member on the Make-A-Wish Foundation Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

From time to time, Bryna co-hosts “Golf Talk America” which broadcasts on PGA Tour Radio, Sirius XM and Spotify. She is currently putting the finishing touches on her children’s Christmas book, titled “The Christmas Tradition,” which will be released simultaneously with her original Christmas tune, “Wish List.”

