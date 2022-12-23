Latina Artist Suekay Set To Release Hot New Single “Sedúceme”

Latina artist Suekay set to release her hot new single “Sedúceme” her new music with mega producer Salvi who has worked with artist like Pitbull and Sean Paul.

Suekay Deniz also known as Misskay_22 is a multicultural social media personality, Entrepreneur, and musician from Los Angeles California. In 2019 Suekay launched her own fitness brand Viimfit to encourage women to love the bodies their in. Deniz began posting videos to social media in 2020 and quickly became an internet sensation, garnering over 1.6 million followers across social platforms, she has become an expert in helping major brands such as MORPHE, TACHA, Dior Makeup, and more build awareness by creating increasingly engaging content followers can relate to. Emerging into music, Suekay is currently working on her first single with producers who have created for artists like Pitbull and Sean Paul.