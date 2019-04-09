Latin Percussion Launches We Are Rhythm Podcasts

Latin Percussion (LP) is delighted to announce its new podcast series, We Are Rhythm, starting on Tuesday April 9th, 2019.

The We Are Rhythm podcasts are hosted by multi-talented percussionists Joey De Leon and Jhair Sala. They will explore the essence of Latin music culture through a series of conversations with some of the most talented percussionists, drummers, multi-instrumentalists, bandleaders and producers around today.

The podcasts begin with Joey talking to the Emmy nominated Musical Director and Producer, Peter Michael Escovedo on Tuesday April 9th, 2019. Peter Michael, son of original Santana member, Pete Escovedo, has contributed as a percussionist, producer, singer, songwriter and television personality to countless world tours, recordings and television productions. He is currently working on a new E. Family album featuring Joss Stone, Prince, Earth Wind & Fire, Gloria Estefan, Raphael Saadiq and Israel Houghton.

We Are Rhythm will be released every two weeks beginning April 9th, 2019. Future episodes will include Ron Powell (Madonna, Kenny G., Diana Ross, Sergio Mendes), Damon Grant (Eric Hutchinson, Stefon Harris, Horacio “El Negro” Hernandez, Richie Flores), as well as the rest of the Escovedo family (Juan, Pops and Sheila) and many more.

The podcasts will be available on iTunes, and other publishing platforms such as Spotify, Google Play etc. To find put more please go to http://www.lpmusic.com/ or their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.