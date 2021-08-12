Latin Percussion Launches Grammy Winner Tony Succar Signature Timbales

Latin Percussion (LP) is proud to announce the release of two-time Latin Grammy Award winner, Tony Succar’s, Signature Timbales.

The eye-catching LP drums are based on the ever-popular Tito Puente model, and feature a stunning combination of Rainbow Chrome over brass shells complemented with Black Nickel hardware and stealthy Black LP drum heads. The all-new plating offers distinct color variations everytime,—making every set one-of-a-kind. The 14 & 15” x 6.5”timbales are mounted on a heavy duty, height adjustable stand with an anti-rattle sleeve and die-cast geared tilter. A sturdy cowbell bracket, timbale sticks and tuning wrench are also included.

Tony Succar, made history in 2019 when he became the youngest Latin Grammy award winner for Producer of the Year and Best Salsa Album and is a premier example of the next generation of Salsa and Latin Jazz musicians. He has worked with an impressive array of notable artists including Tito Nieves, India, Jon Secada, Marc Anthony, Sheila E., Arturo Sandoval, Judith Hill and Obie Bermudez, among others. His latest projects include producing and co-directing the PBS documentary “Roots of Latin Jazz”, premiering in July 2021. His latest single “Tu Mejor Equivocación,” is a collaboration with Tik Tok sensation YX.

Speaking about his new signature timbales Tony Succar said: “I am extremely excited for the world to experience these timbales and I’m truly gratified they are based on the Tito Puente model. Tito is my musical inspiration— someone whom I admire and whose footsteps I hope to follow. Thank you LP!”

To find out more about the new Tony Succar Signature Timbales, please go to https://www.lpmusic.com/ #wearerhythm