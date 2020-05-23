Latin Percussion Launch Signature Tony Succar Cajon

Latin Percussion introduce three new Cajon’s: the 3D Cube String Cajon, inspired by the artwork of M.C.Escher, the LP® Black Box Wire Cajon with a stunning natural wood face plate, based on the award winning LP® Black Box and the signature LP USA Woodshop Tony Succar Cajon.

The artist M.C.Escher was the master of illusion, exploring the contrast between the depiction of three dimensional volume on a two dimensional surface. The exterior of the new, hand crafted 3D Cube String Cajon (LP1423), inspired by this artist, uses solid pieces of dark stained and natural Siam Oak with Indian Lilac wood to create an optical illusion that is both two and three dimensional at the same time. The slightly wider than normal cajon has a huge bottom end, its six angle-mounted strings provide high-end snap and crack and the Mahogany sound board offers a deep, rich resonance for a multi-dimensional sound. It measures H18 ¼” x W13 ¾” x D11 ¾” and is supplied with its own carry bag.

The LP® Black Box Wire Cajon (LP1428NYN) is based on LP®’s Black Box winner of DRUM! Magazine’s Drummies! Award for best Cajon. An entry level Cajon, it is constructed with an environmentally responsible eco-board with a Birch / Poplar soundboard for great sound at an affordable price. The sophisticated matte black finish gives the Cajon a polished appearance and its rounded edges make it easy play. Tonally, the drum provides a clear distinction of snare and bass tones which is perfect for any style of music. It measures H19” x W11” x D10”.

Percussionist, composer, arranger, bandleader, producer and Latin Grammy award winner Tony Succar helped design the Peruvian style Woodshop Tony Succar Signature Cajon (LP1444). Made in LP’s USA Woodshop, the crafted Chilean Pine body breathes with resonance and the Red Meranti soundboard provides punchy, bright tones with a graphic finish. This drum perfectly embodies Tony’s ability to combine tradition with modern and youthful energy with authentic Peruvian tone. The signature Cajon is finished with Tony’s immediately recognisable initials in bright red. It measures H18 ¾ ” x W13” x D11 ⅝”.

