Latin Grammy winning Lucky Band Releases ‘Buenos Diaz’ on April 5th

Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis, known around the world as a Latin GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning creators of family media, will release an album called Buenos Diaz on April 5, 2019 (Rainy Day Dimes Music, distributed by Burnside Distribution). With 11 songs vibrantly arranged by GRAMMY-winning producer Dean Jones, Buenos Diaz is a bilingual celebration of family life.

Lucky and Alisha are celebrating a decade of creating exciting media for children as Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band. Now touring as The Lucky Band, their refreshingly retro Space Age look reflects the modern vintage sound the new music. Guests on the album include Nathalia, Andrew and Polly and Michael Farkas (the Wiyos).

Buenos Diaz begins with the Tropicalia style counting song “Buenos Dias” and the bossa nova beats and plinky strings of “Wake Up.” From there, the party grows all day, with the driving rock-and-roll beats on “Como Se Dice” and Zapatitos.” Taste treats include “The Nacho Song” (featuring Andrew and Polly) and “Pan Dulce.” Kids may learn the taco dance with the B52s style song “Taco Tuesday.” Each track offers a naturally Spanglish language mix, and the layered instrumentation features lively electric guitars, drums and horns as well as kazoos and toy pianos. Even the song “Corazon” has a snappy percussive beat at its heart. The final song, “El Sol Te Siga” is a jaunty toy piano cover of the hit “Sun Will Follow” by the 1980s cult band Pianosaurus.

Lucky and Alisha’s 3-year-old daughter Indiana Maven inspired the album; in fact, her voice may be heard on some of the tracks. “Diaz and his mother Irene (a visual artist) co-wrote several of these songs in the Los Angeles neighborhood where his father spent some of his youth. “We’ve tried to capture the energy of having a young child in the home,” explains Lucky. “In a way, the process reflects my earliest songwriting for families when my daughter Ella (now 15) was young.”

The Lucky Band was the very first US-based artists to win a Latin GRAMMY in the Children’s Album category for their album Fantastico. Garnering six Emmy nominations and one win for their work on the show “Lishy Lou and Lucky Too,” husband and wife duo Lucky Diaz and Alisha Gaddis were named “THE face of kindie music” by the Washington Post, “Superstars” by national parenting site Red Tricycle, “The Rolling Stones of Kids Music” by the Style Network, and “The #1 in COOLEST kids music!” by People magazine. As Billboard advises, this is “children’s music you should know.” Their 2017 album, Made in LA, also received national acclaim and awards.

After a busy year performing around North America and China (as part of the touring Hand in Hand Festival), The Lucky Band will perform in Tokyo and Shanghai in April, and they are now scheduling their 2019 U.S. performance calendar. Visit www.luckydiazmusic.com and follow @theLuckyBand on Instagram for the latest information.