Late Night Feelings Checks In To The ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ With Debut EP

The EP’s title track, “Heartbreak Hotel,” is about feeling stuck in a metaphorical place of pain and turmoil in one’s mind. “It’s so easy to get in your head after a breakup and feel like the heartbreak is never going to end,” says Late Night Feelings. “Heartbreak Hotel” is a fun song that explores that inexhaustible feeling, but makes listeners want to jam at the same time. The EP takes fans on a journey from the start of grieving a relationship through the uplifting feeling of finding peace. “This project helped me heal in a way that I wasn’t able to before. It allowed me to write my own story and give myself closure,” says Late Night Feelings. Heartbreak Hotel is the first tease to Late Night Feelings’ debut album coming soon.

Late Night Feelings is the stage name of Singer/Songwriter Karan Naik, an artist who grew up in New Jersey, but currently resides in Austin, Texas. The name Late Night Feelings stems from him writing and recording all of his songs late at night when he can’t seem to fall asleep. Karan strives to make fun relatable pop music with a purpose. He has dropped his debut EP Heartbreak Hotel which explores the many stages of heartbreak and dealing with those emotions. He is currently writing more songs as he plans to eventually release an album.