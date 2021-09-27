Last Year’s Model “Home” Now At Radio: Download Now

Bringing an original sound Last Year’s Model is a high energy alternative rock band from West Virginia. Their music is described as a blend of 80s and 90s New Wave/Alternative mixed with modern music sensibilities. They just released their first full length album, “The Neon Lights Collection” which has been reviewed as being familiar yet new. Listen to it everywhere you stream music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Last Year’s Model

Song Title: Home

Publishing: LYM Music

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: The Neon Lights Collection

Record Label: LYM Music