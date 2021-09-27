Last Year’s Model “Home” Now At Radio: Download Now
Bringing an original sound Last Year’s Model is a high energy alternative rock band from West Virginia. Their music is described as a blend of 80s and 90s New Wave/Alternative mixed with modern music sensibilities. They just released their first full length album, “The Neon Lights Collection” which has been reviewed as being familiar yet new. Listen to it everywhere you stream music.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Last Year’s Model
Song Title: Home
Publishing: LYM Music
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Album Title: The Neon Lights Collection
Record Label: LYM Music
|Record Label:
|Black and Teal Concepts
|Maria Lynne
|3046083836
|blackandtealconcepts@gmail.com
