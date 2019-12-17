Last Kiss Goodnight’s Debut Single “Love Separation” Hits Rock Radio

Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight (LKG), who has received critical acclaim for their “powerful vocals, great harmonies, outstanding guitar riffs, and driving drum beats” (Oasis Entertainment),has announced that their debut single “Love Separation” has moved into the top 35 on the Billboard/BDS Mainstream Rock Indicator chart and #16 on the Foundations chart.

Rapidly climbing the charts since its release last month, LKG’s breakthrough song is the first track from the group’s debut album Immortal.Hailed as the “perfect portrait of the band’s one-of-a-kind sonic vision” (ArtistRack), “Love Separation” has enjoyed air play on more than 31 stations across the U.S. including KZGL FM (Flagstaff, AZ), WZRK FM (Madison, WI) and WXRK FM (Charlottesville, VA).

“The success of our first single ‘Love Separation’ is incredibly exciting and has us eager to have our listeners experience Immortal in its entirety,” said Robert Lasky, LKG drummer. ”We feel the album will definitely resonate with our listeners given its relevant lyrical content.”

LKG worked with long-time friend and co-producer/engineer Frank Marchand of Waterford Digital Studios and mastering engineer Alan Douches of West West Side Music to record Immortal. The band’s inaugural effort features 12 songs that they wrote and produced themselves and that they refer to as “the embodiment of [their] individual journeys and musical experiences from the past combined with a collective consciousness that is solely reflective of the band’s unparalleled passion and creativity.”

“Last Kiss Goodnight is a much more sophisticated representation of us individually and together,” said Robert Lasky, drummer for LKG. “It took us all being in several past projects in order to finally fall into a group that we each feel very confident about”.

LKG comprises members from such esteemed bands as Agents of the Sun, Live Alien Broadcast, 51 Peg and The Mayan Factor.

The official tracklist for Immortal is:

Love Separation

Miss Anything

These Bones

Maybe Someday

Son Of A Gun

Stitches

Bellview

Drowning

Blackbird

What Does It Mean

All That Was Beautiful

The Truth

In addition to the success of their debut single, LKG also recently enjoyed a successful album release party in their hometown of Baltimore, MD. Packing the legendary Metro Gallery, fans, industry executives and some of Maryland’s most respected artists and musicians were on hand to celebrate the band’s success.

To learn more about Last Kiss Goodnight, visit http://lastkissgoodnight.com or on Facebook @Lastkissgoodnightofficial and IG @lkgband.