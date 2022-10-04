LA’s Field Medic Announces New Album + New Single

Field Medic, the long-running project of Los Angeles-based musician Kevin Patrick Sullivan, today announces a new album, titled grow your hair long if you’re wanting to see something that you can change.



Released on 14th October 2022 via Run For Cover Records, Field Medic’s fifth full-length sees him completely reinventing his recording approach. The result is an ambitious, fully-formed, and emotionally resonant collection of tracks: a triumphant picture of an artist diving deep into himself and coming out stronger than ever, both as a songwriter and as a person.

With the album announcement comes a new single and video, ‘i had a dream that you died’. “I had a dream that you died, somehow made it about me,” Sullivan sings, continuing, “so I keep fighting each day against this maelstrom / I feel like a chia pet, the way my hair looks dumb and my heart is made of stone.”

The intimate video features hand-written lyrics and lo-fi clips of Sullivan lip-syncing earnestly into a mic, collaged over handheld footage of his morning routine at home. It epitomises Field Medic’s signature appeal: “ramshackle charm” (Flood Magazine) in “vividly poetic details” (NPR), yet “self-aware, goofy” (WXPN) at the same time.



The dichotomy between joy and despair is where Sullivan thrives as an artist and a lyrical soothsayer, laying bare his most devastating, personal moments with a smirk and a joke.

Beginning in October 2022, Field Medic embarks on an autumn headline tour through the US and Canada, with support from Sadurn, Derek Ted, and Juliet Sunflower. For the first time, he’ll be accompanied by a band in addition to his trusty boombox.



New album grow your hair long if you’re wanting to see something that you can change is released 14th October 2022 via Run For Cover Records