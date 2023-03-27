Larry’s Country Diner Releases Four Shane Owens Songs As Part Of Their Season 16 Audio Recorded Collection

Country singer-songwriter Shane Owens recently had four of his songs digitally released as part of Larry’s Country Diner’s Season 16 audio recorded collection by Really Good Records. All four songs from Owens’ 10th Episode show taping are available now across all major digital streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music & streaming on TV at CountryRoadTV.com.

Owens taped his appearance on the popular classic country TV show, singing his signature song, “All The Beer In Alabama,” along with an upbeat version of “Chicken Truck,” the ballad esque’ “God and the Ground She Walked On,” and the pleaful mid-tempo “Nashville, You Ain’t Hollywood.”

“Playing the hit TV show Larry’s Country Diner was so exciting,” Owens recalled. “Important to mention that hanging out with the legendary Jimmy Capps and making memories that last forever is something I will never forget. It’s more special to me now that Jimmy has passed on, and I’m forever grateful to have had the opportunity to play with him while he was with us.”



About Shane Owens:

Previously named by Rolling Stone Country as one of the “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know,” and awarded Music Row Magazine’s Independent Artist of the Year award in 2018, Shane Owens has built a strong following of fans for more than a decade with his staunch country traditionalist musical style. His powerful vocal range combined with the emotional lyrical content of his songs has made him a favorite of fans, critics, and fellow artists alike. After starting his career opening shows for dozens of major stars, the baritone performer attracted the attention of Nashville music executives, and is currently signed with Texas-based AmeriMonte Records. Owens made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2017 and in February 2020, made his debut on the world famous Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree. As a self-made road warrior, he maintains an active tour schedule of barroom shows and festival appearances and has also appeared at CMA Music Festival, Jamboree In The Hills and other major summertime events. Cracker Barrel has included Owens’ music in several of the store’s exclusive releases, including Country Faith America and Country Faith Love Songs, while Netflix included his song “Country Never Goes Out Of Style” in its popular series The Ranch. Owens recorded with famed producer James Stroud (Tim McGraw, Aaron Lewis, Clint Black), and country music legend Randy Travis, who co-executive produced his first album, Where I’m Comin’ From. Never one to sit still for long, Shane Owens is currently impacting at radio with his latest single “You Go Good” and a new album on the way in 2023. For more information, visit shaneowenscountrymusic.com.

Shane Owens Contacts:

Publicity & PR: Jason W. Ashcraft | jwa@jwamedia.com | (615) 991-1125

Record Label & Management: Kenny Royals | kenny@shaneowenscountrymusic.com | (334) 360-5776

Booking: Shaneowenscountry@gmail.com