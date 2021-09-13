Larry Pascale “Living A Dream” Lands At Radio: Radio/Media Download

Looking for your next hit? You have come to the right place. Track after track after track of hit making material… Larry’s combination of uplifting, original sing along, melodic rock transcends all ages and genres. From ages 8 to 80 and beyond, fans are enjoying his music. Amazing hooks, melodies, harmonies, blazing guitars and songs you will keep on singing because you cannot forget them. THE HITMAKER! The versatility in Pascale’s songwriting are truly unique. Bringing music fans of all genres together. Rock, Hard Rock, Country Rock, Americana & POP. The ability to write, sing and play anything and everything. Its important to note that all his songs are written ,sung and all instruments performed by Pascale himself. “I’m affecting peoples lives with my music and it does not get much better than that” In addition he is truly a world class entertainer and the epitome of a Rock Star. Single handily if need be revitalizing and resurrecting Rock Star & Guitar Hero…A must see live! The destination for all your needs. Larry has played with many national artists and has been touted not just for his 4 octave velvet and when need be rugged voice, beautiful guitar work and hit making songwriting but for his knowledge and and professionalism in the industry as a whole. Larry has forged many relationships in the industry with not just other notables but manufacturers of some of the great gear used by many. Additionally, Larry transforms himself into the legendary frontman, Steve Perry in a national touring act Classic Journey Live. The most de-tailed replication of Journey to date. Larry has the ability to sound like just about anyone weather it be singing oldies, falsetto, rock, hard rock, ballads, -can do it all. Larry ‘s cumulative multiple years career in the music industry truly speaks for itself. Premier singer, songwriter, guitarist, bassist, arranger, producer and engineer. Larry started his music career at the age of 13 and played in several bands including Suite16 , UPRISING and Uncle Sam . Larry embarked on a solo career in 2010 – Present and has released three solo albums to date: “C U On the Other Side”, “Help Me Find Some” and “Black & Blue”. Now on the precipice of releasing the incredible new record “Split Down The Middle” September 2021. Watch the videos and enjoy.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Larry Pascale

Song Title: Living A Dream

Publishing: Living A Dream

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Split Down The Middle

Record Label: Hailex