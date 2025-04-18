Lark Unveils New Single and NFT Collection for “Downtown on the Radio”

Rising independent powerhouse pop artist Lark is set to ignite airwaves and blockchain alike with the release of her latest single and accompanying music NFT collection, “Downtown on the Radio.” This bold pop protest track takes aim at streaming giants and record labels that exploit artists under the promise of “exposure,” while championing a return to the raw, independent spirit of radio play and downtown rebel culture. Like a Trojan horse, the track will sneak onto Spotify to deliver a message from the inside, and intentionally serve as a bridge to music NFTs. It will be available to stream on digital music platforms and, later, a music video on YouTube.

Inspired by the storytelling legacy of Video Killed the Radio Star, “Downtown on the Radio” blends Lark’s signature sound with an uplifting call to arms. The track celebrates the gritty, creative pulse of indie broadcasters and downtown scenes – long a haven for rebels and artists – while delivering an emergency radio broadcast: ‘the artists have fallen’ but there is hope. Each spin by radio stations and broadcasters around the world amplifies this message, spotlighting a movement for artist autonomy and fair recognition. “This song is about all artists taking back their power,” says Lark. “The streaming giants and corporate labels have turned art into a machine that churns out profit for them, not the creators. Radio has always been a place where independents could shine, and blockchain is a new way forward – one where artists own their work and their worth.”

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Jono Fernandez (Sia, Morgan Page), the single is being released alongside a 50-piece, one-of-one music NFT collection on Apechain, redefining how artists connect with their audience in the digital age. The Downtown on the Radio NFT collection elevates this release to new heights. Limited to just 50 unique pieces, each NFT features its own unique version of the song and cover artwork by Christian Cordella, a celebrated illustrator known for his work on Marvel films, Avatar: The Way of Water, IT, and The Fall Guy. Cordella’s art merges cinematic flair with downtown grit, making each NFT a collector’s dream. These one-of-a-kind digital collectibles fuse music, art, and technology, offering fans a tangible stake in Lark’s vision for the future of creativity. Each NFT also serves as a digital access pass to the Lark Pop Syndicate, Lark’s inner circle which provides exclusive content and experiences to verified holders.

Lark is an independent pop visionary whose music fuses retro vibes with forward-thinking rebellion. Known for crafting immersive soundscapes and fearless storytelling, Lark is part of a new wave of artists using technology and tradition to reshape the industry. Her music has been championed by Mundane Magazine, Female Magazine, Glam Glare, Vox Magazine, and most recently, she was named in Music Connection Magazine as one of the Top 100 Unsigned Artists of the Year. Lark won two International Singer Songwriters Association Awards in 2024 and has reached #1 on both the Euro and World Indie Music Charts with multiple releases.

Already gaining radio traction, “Downtown on the Radio” is being spun by independent broadcasters eager to support emerging talent and the artist uprising. The single’s infectious hooks and defiant lyrics, layered over shimmering synths and Fernandez’s pristine production, make it both a protest and a party – an anthem for anyone who believes art should belong to the artist and their fans.

Stream “Downtown on the Radio” now on all platforms, catch it on radio, and secure your place in the revolution with an NFT at https://w3lp.io/minthub or Lark.music/nfts.