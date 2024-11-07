Lark Tells an Upbeat Tale of Love and Magic With New Single “11:11”

Dynamic Australian pop artist Lark has released her latest single titled “11:11.” This 80s-inspired dance-pop track effuses an uplifting and positive mood that inspires listeners to love with playful romance. The song is now available to stream and download worldwide.

“11:11” opens with an infectious, danceable beat, pulsating synths, and luscious vocals, all backed by a flirtatious and tender message. The single is part of an innovative art project that includes a song, music video, short story, and concept art, all unified by a whimsical theme of love. The project draws inspiration from iconic 80s and 90s romance novels, made famous by authors like Danielle Steel and Johanna Lindsey, and featuring the legendary cover model Fabio. This theme will be front and center in her upcoming music video, set to be released on November 7th. The song and video for “11:11” will also be accompanied by Lark’s very own romance story, set for release on, you guessed it, 11/11. The track was produced by Australian Independent Producer of the Year, Jono Fernandez known for his remixes for Grammy-nominated artists Sia and Morgan Page. “’11:11′ is a heartwarming and whimsical tale of love, fate, and the magic that happens when one dares to dream beyond the confines of reality,” explains Lark.

Shaped by musical icons including Madonna and Max Martin, Lark has created her own style of pop music, as seen in her motivating lyrics and upbeat music. With an extensive history of performing live, Lark opened for world-famous artists, including BB King, Johnny Johnson, and Men at Work. She released a string of singles that emanate positive and optimistic energy, including “I’m With You” and “Good Good Energy.” Both tracks rose to #1 on the World and Euro Indie Music Charts. Most recently, Lark won two International Singer-Songwriters Association Awards, and her song “All I Want Is You” is up for 2025 Grammy consideration. Her most recent single, Stars, is currently #1 on both the Euro and World Indie Music Charts. Her music has been touted by Mundane Magazine, Female Magazine, Glam Glare, Vox Magazine and more.

Lark continues to advance on her journey of self-expression and discovery. Stay tuned for the music video and book set for release in November. Listen to “11:11” on all digital streaming platforms now and stay updated on Lark’s latest projects by following her on Instagram @larkpopmusic and TikTok @larkmusic0 or by visiting her website LaLaLark.com.au.