LARA FABIAN KICKS OFF HER “50” WORLD TOUR IN U.S.

Multiple award-winning Brussels-born pop star, Lara Fabian, kicks off her “50” World Tour 2019 to celebrate her 50 years of life and her 30-year successful music career selling over 20 million albums worldwide. From September 16-23, Fabian will hit four major US cities — New York City, Chicago, San Jose, and Los Angeles. She will continue on to 20 cities throughout Russia and Europe through March 2020. Her world tour features songs from her latest studio album, Papillon, released earlier this year.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “PAPILLON” HERE

The globe-trotting artist had hit the international music circuit a year ago, promoting her 13th album, Camouflage, that she released in 2017. Camouflage was her first English-language album in over a decade. Her 14th studio album, Papillon marks Fabian’s return to recording in French.

Fabian first took the US by storm with her 2000 smash hit, “I Will Love Again.” The song was produced by Mark Taylor and Paul Barry, who also produced Cher‘s hit single “Believe.”

Be sure to catch Lara Fabian when she comes to your city this September, and check out her latest album, Papillon, available on all streaming platforms.

50 World Tour 2019 (USA leg)

Mon. 9/16, @ 8:00 pm – Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Wed. 9/18, @ 8:00 pm – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

Fri. 9/20, @ 8:00 pm – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose, CA

Mon. 9/23, @ 8:00 pm – Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

For More Information: larafabian.ca