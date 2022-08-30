Landon McNamara Release New Music Video “If You Only Knew”

Hawaii based, singer songwriter, and renowned big-wave surfer Landon McNamara has released a new video for his recent single “If You Only Knew,” out now on Controlled Substance Sound Labs / Silverback Music. In the video, we see McNamara with his family capturing the best parts of life, the in-between times of serenity while celebrating day-to-day quality time. All while the song shines a light on a life lived and asks: “If you were to die tomorrow, what would you do today? When you take that last breath, would you feel content on how your time was spent?” Watch the new video here:

With profound lyricism, the song is carried by melancholy tinged island reggae and soulful harmonies. Reflecting on the song, Landon recalls, “At the moment I made the song, my drummer and good friend Kimo ( who also produced this song)… He had just left from visiting his father who had been in the hospital just before he passed away and he shared what he was going through, it filled me with the feelings that this song was born from.”

He continues, “I think a lot of us including myself get blinded by a lot of bullshit that we think is so important, but at the end of it all, what really matters? If you only knew it was all bullshit before it was too late and you’re at death’s door, I guess that’s what I’m tryna have people think about, figure it out and go for it while you still can. Love conquers all,” comments Landon.

Landon McNamara’s “If You Only Knew” is out now with Controlled Substance Sound Labs / Silverback Music and is available everywhere you stream music!

