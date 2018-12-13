LANCO, Granger Smith, Maddie & Tae, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence & Restless Heart to Join Headliners Luke Bryan, Toby Keith & Luke Combs at Country Thunder Florida!

Country Thunder Florida 2019 has added six more performers to play the inaugural central Florida festival, March 22-24 in Kissimmee, Fla. LANCO, Granger Smith (feat. Earl Dibbles Jr.), Maddie & Tae, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence and Restless Heart join previously announced headliners Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs. Last month’s second-wave announce highlighted fresh talent of High Valley, Jimmie Allen, Waterloo Revival, Mitchell Tenpenny, Runaway June, Jameson Rodgers, and Noah Schnacky. Main stage superstars, red-hot up-and-comers and veteran artists who have stood the test of time are sure to cure country cravings and fulfill spring break dreams in the Sunshine State!

“The lineup for our inaugural year in Florida has come together in a big way,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “In terms of timing and balance of tremendous headliners, outstanding heritage artists and exciting new acts, we couldn’t be more excited about coming to Kissimmee in March!”

LANCO is riding high on the heels of its No. 1 smash, “Greatest Love Story,” while Granger Smith has enjoyed two consecutive top-5 albums with Remington and The Good Guys Win. Brace yourself for an appearance from his alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr.!

Speaking of chart success, Chris Lane also seems poised to be “the next one” on the strength of a pair of top-10s in Girl Problems and 2018’s Laps Around The Sun. The outstanding harmonies of Maddie & Tae will bring fans at Osceola Heritage Park to their feet, while the veteran showmanship, incredible musicianship and endless hits from Tracy Lawrence and Restless Heart will leave them wanting more!

In addition to three days of the biggest and best acts that country music has to offer, the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo will also take place during the festival just a few steps away at the Silver Spurs Arena.

Three-day GA passes (including a new standing room area which allows fans to get up close and personal with their favorite CT stars), reserved seating, Platinum Experience, camping, glamping and all the extras are available by visiting countrythunder.com. Order by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.

The Country Thunder Music Festivals organization has a 15-year history which boasts four other major multi-day events in North America, including the reigning ACM Festival Of The Year in Arizona. The organization also hosts events in Wisconsin, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

