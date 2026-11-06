Lakeshore Records Teams With Activision To Release Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4—Original Score Digitally Today

Lakeshore Records in collaboration with Activision are celebrating the digital release today of the critically acclaimed Call of Dutyâ: Modern Warfareâ 4-Original Score featuring music by Grammyâ-winning, BAFTA-nominated composer Stephen Barton (Star Wars: Jedi Survivor), as well as two-time winning BAFTA Award winning composer Jason Graves (Dead Space).

Barton returns to score the new high intensity campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 set on the Korean Peninsula, New York, Paris and Mumbai. Thunderous orchestration augmented by the contributions of South Korean post-rock band JAMBINAI and Luna Lee on the stringed instrument, the gayageum, create a relentlessly dark and complex backdrop. Graves continues the mood with his distinctive work in the Multiplayer experience. The album was produced for Infinity Ward by veteran score producer Jonathan Mayer and his team at Spider Farm Productions. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 development is led by Infinity Ward and is available globally on XBOX Series X|S, PlayStationâ5 and PC via Battle.net, XBOX on PC, Steam, and Nintendo SwitchÔ 2.

Notes Barton: “It’s amazing to be back, almost 20 years after the first Modern Warfare, to the franchise that really defined an era of gaming, and to be part of telling the next chapter of this incredible story. It’s a thrill to be working with this team, many of whom I’ve known now for two decades – the legends that are Mark Grigsby, Stephen Miller, Jonathan Mayer and everybody at Spider Farm Productions and Infinity Ward. It’s also been a huge joy to collaborate with Jason Graves, and my team, the utterly brilliant Max McGuire and Henri Vartio who made massive contributions to the sound. We also were joined by an eclectic global team of musicians, including JAMBINAI, Luna Lee, MB Gordy, Brain and a squad of amazing string players at LA’s finest studio, Bandrika.”

Adds Graves: “If I had to choose one word to describe the score, it would be ‘swagger.’ It was so much fun going back to my bass guitar and drum set roots, then mixing everything up with our incredible live musicians. If your head is nodding, my mission is complete.”

Track List:

Modern Warfare 4 – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI First Patrol – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Taegeuk – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI Base of Operations – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Off the List – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Following Orders – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI Into the Shadows – Stephen Barton New World Disorder – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI Assassins – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Relentless – Stephen Barton Choose How You Respond – Stephen Barton They’re Not Police – Stephen Barton Counterattack – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI Safehouse – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Hunted – Stephen Barton featuring Azam Ali Freight and Savage – Stephen Barton Losing Ground – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Outlaws – Stephen Barton Searching the Archives – Stephen Barton Drop the Callsigns – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI The Nuclear Option – Stephen Barton We’re No Good on Our Own – Stephen Barton featuring Luna Lee Combat Cardio – Stephen Barton Decapitation – Stephen Barton featuring JAMBINAI Go It Alone – Stephen Barton Outside the Wire – Jason Graves Collateral – Jason Graves featuring JAMBINAI Pressing the Advantage – Jason Graves Ordinance – Jason Graves Sentry- Jason Graves featuring Luna Lee Ticking Clocks – Jason Graves Embedded – Jason Graves Meltdown – Jason Graves Off the List (Brain and Melissa Remix) – Stephen Barton Argonaut – Steve Ouimette

ABOUT CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 4

War erupts on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea launches a full-scale invasion that threatens to destabilize the world in Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4. A young squad of South Korean soldiers fights to survive on the collapsing front lines, while half a world away a vengeful Captain Price wages a personal war from the shadows as he stays one step ahead of those hunting him. As Price’s off-book mission collides with the forces behind the invasion, the war spreads beyond anyone’s control.

Modern Warfare 4 returns to the series’ roots with dark, gritty storytelling, cinematic set pieces, and immersive gameplay moments to deliver a Campaign that feels both blockbuster in scale and grounded in authenticity

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 development is led by Infinity Ward and is available globally on XBOX Series X|S, PlayStationâ5 and PC via Battle.net, XBOX on PC, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2.

ABOUT STEPHEN BARTON

Stephen Barton has left an indelible mark on the realms of film, television, and video games, with a prolific 25-year career spanning all three mediums, including winning a Grammy and an Ivor Novello award. His body of work includes writing the scores for Star Trek: Picard, all thirty-one seasons of Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 12 Monkeys and the entire Titanfall franchise, among more than six dozen other major projects.

His current work includes projects for Disney, Marvel Studios and Skydance, including 1943: The Rise of Hydra with legendary director Amy Hennig. He is also very active as a classical record producer, most recently producing Life Is A Dream for Decca, alongside Sir Anthony Hopkins and Gustavo Dudamel.

ABOUT JASON GRAVES

Two-time BAFTA award-winning composer Jason Graves is renowned for his textural concept scores and innovative orchestration in cinematic narrative games such as the Dead Space series, Still Wakes The Deep, The Dark Pictures Anthology, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, MOSS 1&2, Tomb Raider, Far Cry Primal, Until Dawn, The Order: 1886 and The Hobbit. Jason’s repertoire is truly diverse, from aleatoric and sweeping orchestral journeys in space, to haunting and immersive soundscapes in historical, fantasy, gothic and supernatural worlds, to manipulating ancient instruments in a natural environment and crafting whimsical waltzes for an intimate pastoral palette. In film and television his music can be heard in DC Comics’/CW series Swamp Thing and Twentieth Century Studios’ Prey, on Disney +.

Jason studied under film composers Jerry Goldsmith, Elmer Bernstein and Christopher Young, while earning a degree from the University of Southern California’s prestigious film scoring program. His diverse musical background as a composer, drummer, keyboardist, guitarist and world percussionist allow him to perform on many of his scores and he has conducted and recorded his live orchestral scores at Abbey Road Studios, AIR Studios, Capitol Records, FOX, Paramount Pictures, Skywalker Sound and Ocean Way Studios.

ABOUT LAKESHORE RECORDS

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.

For more information, contact: www.lakeshorerecords.com

Read Lakeshore’s blog Soundtracks, Scores And More here: https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com