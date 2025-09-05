Lakelin Lemmings: Girl Next Door

When you hear Lakelin Lemmings sing for the first time, you can’t help but feel like you’ve been listening to her forever. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter from West Tennessee is utterly approachable, and undeniably herself. She’s the all-American girl next door, with big dreams and the talent to achieve them. Now 19 years old, Lakelin began performing in talent shows and local festivals at the age of six and was writing and recording her own music in Nashville by the time she turned 12. The country prodigy inked her first Music City publishing deal at just 17 and amassed more than 100,000 followers on TikTok before signing an artist deal with Stone Country Records in June. On “American Dreamin’,” her debut track on Stone Country Records, Lakelin spells out all the things that shaped her: small towns, a supportive family, a dedication to faith and, of course, country music. Lakelin’s latest release, “Parking Lot,” is a loving tribute to a favorite meeting spot among small-town teenagers. Born and raised in a musical family – her dad is a touring country guitarist – Lakelin began singing at age six and grew up listening to icons like Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn and Lee Ann Womack, along with today’s stars Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, and a heavy helping of Nineties pop. Lakelin signed her first Nashville publishing deal at just 17 years old and has since amassed more than 100,000 followers on TikTok. Connection and communication with her audience is what drives Lakelin’s songwriting. She strives to let listeners – especially girls her own age – know that they’re seen and heard. For more information, visit lakelinlemmings.com and follow Lakelin on social media.