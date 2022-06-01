Lake And Lyndale Reminisce About The One That Got Away On “Could’ve Loved You”

Front woman Channing Marie and guitarist Jon Krentz collaborated with Nashville based singer songwriter Kayley Bishop when writing “Could’ve Loved You.” Together, they were able to capture the raw emotions inherent to yearning for a once bright-eyed love with a striking passion. Krentz recounts that “from the moment we heard the rough iPhone work tape, we knew it was a special song.” The guitarist swaddles Marie’s honeyed vocals and Tyler Kloewer’s cascading drum kit with lush electric guitar lines and bright acoustic harmony throughout the track. Eric Clifford’s subby bass lines bring a deep warmth to the track and lay a solid foundation that perfectly balances the brightness of the mix. From epic choruses to a bridge that tugs on any remaining intact heart strings, Lake and Lyndale have delivered a cinematic masterpiece bound to have listeners singing along at the top of their lungs. For guitarist Jon Krentz, “as a band, our goal was to sonically match the vibe of the lyric and we hope that ‘sad/reflective’ sentiment comes across to the listener.” The band has undeniably achieved just that on “Could’ve Loved You.”

Fans can stream “Could’ve Loved You” on all major streaming platforms on March 18th.