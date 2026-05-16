Lainey Wilson marries Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges in Tennessee ceremony

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Lainey Wilson and former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges are officially married after exchanging vows on Sunday, May 10, at The Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

Wilson and Hodges began dating in 2021 and became engaged in February 2025. Wilson announced the engagement at the time on Instagram, sharing the news alongside a series of photos and videos, captioned “4x4xU forever” (referring to the track “4x4xU” off her album Whirlwind.)

The couple shared details of their wedding with Vogue, revealing that the venue choice came from a spontaneous road trip moment. “Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave,” Wilson explained. “Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’ We dropped by, saw the venue and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

Known for her signature bell-bottom stage outfits, Wilson chose a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding gown decorated with delicate Japanese cherry blossom details. She arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage, while Hodges wore a custom D. Lacquaniti suit paired with personalized Western accessories, including boots, a bolo tie and cowboy hat.

The ceremony took place outdoors beside a waterfall, with guests surrounded by the peaceful sounds of flowing water and spring scenery. Wilson described it as “My absolute dream ceremony,” adding that the waterfall convinced them to hold the wedding at that exact location. Several familiar faces from the country music world attended the celebration, including Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lauren Alaina and Ella Langley.

Wilson’s father escorted her down the aisle, and the ceremony was officiated by her longtime mentor and friend, Wes Williams. Reflecting on the moment, Wilson said, “I have never seen Duck smile as big as he did then. It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say ‘I do!’”

Following cocktail hour, guests moved into the cave for the reception, with the evening featuring Cajun-inspired dishes prepared by chefs from Wilson’s ‘Bell Bottoms Up Bar,’ along with live music from New Orleans’ Rebirth Brass Band. The newlyweds shared their first dance to 10-90 (The Sound of Roses) by Muscadine Bloodline. The celebration concluded with the couple walking through a sparkler sendoff before leaving in a vintage white Ford truck.