Lainey Wilson: A Whirlwide Of Success

Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson has earned her eighth #1 at country radio via Broken Bow Records with her current single, “4x4xU.” Hailed as “a breezy ode to lasting love” by Rolling Stone, “4x4xU” has quickly become a fan favorite since its release this past summer. Wilson’s nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour is set to kick off in March, adding to yet another landmark year for the singer, songwriter and entertainer. Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light and Wrangler, the tour will include stops at Zurich’s X-TRA, Paris’ Elysée Montmartre, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, Baton Rouge’s Raising Cane’s River Center Arena and Denver’s Ball Arena among many others. Special guests on the tour include ERNEST, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins and Zach Meadows. See below for the complete tour itinerary. In just the past year, Wilson was also inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, performed during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th ACM Awards and two awards at the 58th CMA Awards, where she also made her hosting debut alongside Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. Wilson also received two awards at this year’s ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music. A prolific and sought-after songwriter, Wilson has scored eight #1 hits including “4x4xU,” “Watermelon Moonshine” and the 2x PLATINUM Certified “Heart Like A Truck,” and has also collaborated with artists such as Post Malone (“Nosedive”), Cole Swindell (“Never Say Never”), Jelly Roll (“Save Me”) and HARDY (“wait in the truck”). She is also a triple threat within entertainment as a singer, songwriter and actor, as she made her acting debut in season 5 of Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone and recently returned for its final episode of the series. Moreover, Wilson wrote and recorded “Out of Oklahoma,” which was featured in the new Twisters movie.