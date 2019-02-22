Lady Redneck Relies on Foolproof Fix-All in Debut Single Duct Tape My Broken Heart

With her first official single release, Lady Redneck is bringing the charm and adhesive to country music. Complete with an infectious melody and witty lyrics Duct Tape My Broken Heart fittingly introduces the singer-songwriter, who penned the tune herself, to the genre.

Produced alongside Grammy award winner Brad Davis and impacting country radio in March, the song is available on iTunes, Spotify and all digital retailers today.

“I’m so excited to be taking the next step in my musical journey,” she says. “Without my fans that have supported me throughout the years I don’t believe I would be releasing this song to radio right now. I can’t wait to hit the road for a radio tour!”

Visit Lady Redneck at her website and follow along with her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Lady Redneck: Born Stephanie Lee to a large, musical family she and her sisters grew up playing in the family band all across the Northwest successfully selling more than 40k CDs. This upbringing inspired Stephanie to continue pursuing music throughout her life branching out in college to study opera and classical violin. Here, she came up with a personal mantra that would subsequently define every aspect of her life. “100% faith. No fear. No excuses. No exceptions.” With that mentality, Stephanie decided to save up her money to record her first original song. Love Me Baby was cut and released via social media at the end of 2015. The response was overwhelmingly positive and instantly created a fan base for the new Lady Redneck persona. Continuously writing and releasing music to her rapidly growing social media followers — now reaching more than 500k — Lady Redneck had released three full-length albums with a fourth on the way. With overflowing passion and drive, Lady Redneck creates, sings and shares little pieces of her heart three minutes at a time leaving listeners exactly how she wants them — happy.