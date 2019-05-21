Lady Antebellum Releases New Single “What If I Never Get Over You”

Lady Antebellum is back on the radio airwaves and at digital partners today with “What If I Never Get Over You” serving as the first single under BMLG Records. Representing a new chapter as well as a return to the beginning for Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, the plush mid-tempo ballad features Scott and Kelley trading anxiety and shared despair over an ending relationship.

To celebrate, at 6:30P CT tonight Lady A will host a Facebook Live fan event where they will perform the new single with a group of hand-selected fans and take questions, before the continuation of their first-ever Sin City OUR KIND OF VEGAS residency, at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.

“I feel like ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ is a turn back to our beginning, both in the sound and the core of who we are,” said Haywood. “We love being able to put out those big questions about lost love, like ‘What if time doesn’t do what it’s supposed to do?’ or ‘What if I never move on from this relationship?”

Produced by Dann Huff, “What If I Never Get Over You” is one of those instant classics—a song that feels like it’s been around for years because of its relatable lyrics and warm, comforting energy. The duet underscores the universal truths at the center of its lyrics while teardrop guitars and crashing drums illustrate how the emotions that rush through ex-lovers’ minds can run in similar circles even when the two people involved are miles apart.

“We hit this place of wanting to go back to where we came from,” explained Scott. “This single is a great example of that. We’ve got 13 years of life together, of work together, of ups and downs in our personal lives. All of that kind of encompasses one same feeling: ‘We’re here, we’re loving it, and we’re turning over a new leaf — one that feels really familiar and authentic to ourselves as a band.’”

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a chance to release a duet like this as a single,” added Kelley. “When we played it for our team their excitement reassured us this song was the one to lead with out of the gate. It’s been a bit of our magic from day one. Our very first song in 2006, ‘All We’d Ever Need,’ was just written for Hillary, but she said, ‘Charles, you should sing a verse too’ and that’s how we started the co-lead singer thing.”

The ailing lyrics behind “What If I Never Get Over You” are heightened through its official music video, which premieres today at 12:00P CT on YouTube. Director Sarah McColgan hones in on the sentiment of a love-lost relationship and its haunting thoughts that are left behind.