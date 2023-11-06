Lacy J. Dalton’s Latest Single “Devil By A Different Name” Is Available Today Through StarVista Music!

Country music singer-songwriter and outlaw original Lacy J. Dalton is excited to release her latest single, “Devil By A Different Name” through StarVista Music. Never one to shy away from controversy, Dalton takes the bull by the horns and addresses the many issues going on in the world, proving we aren’t all that different. “Call me left-wing, call me right, we are split right down the middle in this fight. Divided we fall, that rule don’t change – it’s just a devil by a different name” is a highlight of how deep Dalton goes in this heartfelt single, with hopes to inspire one person to look inward. “Devil By A Different Name” was featured on RFD-TV and premiered by The Music Universe.

“This world is not a child anymore,” shares Dalton. “This song is me reminding myself and all the rest of us that it’s high time we learn how to get along – ‘cuz good planets are hard to find!” “We are incredibly excited to be working with Lacy J. Dalton. Lacy is an incredible talent, whether performing as a solo artist, in her collaborations with many legendary music artists, or as a writer,” said Mike Jason, President of StarVista Live.

Lacy J. Dalton recently celebrated the 40th Anniversary of her hit signature single “16th Avenue.” Written by Thom Schuyler (Dalton, Kenny Rogers, Michael Martin Murphy), the lyrics, “God bless the boys who make the noise on 16th Avenue,” gave musical dreamers from around the world a true understanding of the music industry by showing them the significance of Nashville’s Music Row and that is where dreams could come true. Although things are different today, Lacy J. Dalton’s “16th Avenue” continues to offer hope to every songwriter or entertainer who has a dream of being heard and a place to go to chase it!

Dalton has received several notable awards over the years including a certified Platinum record as the only female duet on Willie Nelson’s album, ‘Half Nelson.’ She was also awarded the highest award from the boards of Strictly Country Magazine and the Spirit Awards (one of only 4 times in 25 years the award was given out) for her independent CD ‘Last Wild Place Anthology.’ Most recently she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Awards – the largest independent music awards show in the country.

Lacy J. Dalton’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

OCT 22 – IOOF Hall / Georgetown, Calif.

OCT 28 – The Colonel Venue / Cody, Wyo

OCT 29 – Jimmy’s Roadhouse Montana / Red Lodge, Mont.

OCT 31 – Party at the Pound Greybull, Wyo.

NOV 02 – Outlaw Saloon / Cheyenne, Wyo.

NOV 03 – WYO Theater / Sheridan, Wyo.

NOV 25 – Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

DEC 02 – Douglas County Senior Center / Gardnerville, Nev.

DEC 08 – Yerington Theatre for the Arts / Yerington, Nev.

DEC 16 – Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club (Private) / Alto, N.M.

DEC 22 – Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev.

About Lacy J. Dalton:

First hitting the Country Top-20 in 1979 with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” Dalton was one of the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with the CMA-nominated anthem “16th Avenue,” as well as hits like “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hillbilly Girl With The Blues,” and “Black Coffee.” During her career, she has collaborated with such Country Music Hall of Fame members as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones. She toured with outlaws like Hank Williams Jr. at a time when it was very unusual for a woman to do so. She also toured for a long period of time with Willie Nelson and was the only female on his ‘Half Nelson’ album, which also included duets with Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Carlos Santana, and Neil Young.

Her most recent recorded work is the four-song EP ‘Scarecrow’ which is now available on all streaming music sites. Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.

About StarVista Music:

StarVista Music offers artists and brands worldwide digital audio and video marketing, sales, and distribution, generating incremental income for artists and brand holders as well as driving global demand for artist repertoire via traditional promotion and aggressive social media development. With years of experience in distributing entertainment-based content and in live entertainment via sister company StarVista LIVE, StarVista Music is a trusted and effective marketing partner bringing world-class resources such as multi-channel marketing, publicity, in-house creative expertise, and long-standing industry relationships and marketing partnerships developed throughout our history.