Lacy J. Dalton to Celebrate 80th Birthday With Acoustic Evening

Singer-songwriter and country music outlaw Lacy J. Dalton is celebrating her 80th birthday. The celebration, An Acoustic Evening With Lacy J. Dalton and Friends, is a special Nashville event marking this once-in-a-lifetime milestone, taking place October 15th at 7:30 p.m. at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, Tennessee. Joining Dalton for the intimate evening are Country Music Hall of Fame member Jimmy Fortune, David Frizzell, Terri Gibbs, Makenzie Phipps, Dale Poune, and Michelle Wright. This rare Nashville appearance will celebrate Dalton’s remarkable career while benefiting her nonprofit, the Let ’em Run Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving, rescuing, and providing sanctuary and homes for America’s wild horses and burros. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with a limited number of VIP tables available for $125, which includes four seats. Sponsored by Mezek Films along with Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, the evening promises unforgettable music, stories, and special moments shared among friends while supporting a cause close to Dalton’s heart.

To purchase tickets, visit HERE.

“I’m calling this my ‘Not Dead Yet’ Birthday Bash,” shares Dalton. “I’ll be 80 years old on October 13, and we are celebrating in a grand way on October 15th! I’m proud to have made it this far. Not everybody can say that! I’m incredibly thankful to all of my friends who are coming out to perform, and hey, you never know, there might be a surprise or two. I don’t live in Nashville and only make it back every couple of years, so I want to officially announce that this will be my last Nashville performance… maybe… who knows… could be! I’m kidding!”

Dalton is currently celebrating the 45th anniversary of her signature hit “Takin’ It Easy,” the title track from her third album of the same name with Columbia Records. Released in July 1981 as the lead single from the project, the song went on to become the highest-charting single of Dalton’s career, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Co-written by Dalton, Billy Sherrill, and Mark Sherrill, “Takin’ It Easy” helped define her distinctive blend of country, rock, and soulful storytelling, and remains one of her most enduring classics.

To purchase/stream: lnk.to/TakinItEasy