Lacy J. Dalton Releases Inspirational Song, “Summerland”

Singer-songwriter and outlaw original, Lacy J. Dalton, has finally recorded one of her most personal and poignant songs, “Summerland,” which is available today on all major streaming services in association with StarVista Music. Originally written for Dalton’s mother to bring her comfort as she was dying, the track carries an emotional and inspirational message, brimming with her trademark grit and a stirring mandolin solo. Although Lacy has performed the song for more than 17 years, she has never released it until now. M Music & Musicians Magazine premiered the song earlier today, and fans can now stream “Summerland” HERE.

“I wrote this song for my mother when she was dying so she wouldn’t be afraid,” Lacy reveals, “and I got to sing it to her before she passed and again at her memorial. Since then it has helped a number of people. Most recently we had a friend who was passing and she listened to it every day until she died, and it gave her comfort.”

Dalton signed with CBS Records in 1979 as an outlaw country artist. She hit the Top 20 that year with “Crazy Blue Eyes” and amassed a total of 16 Top 20 songs. More recently, she released the single “Devil By A Different Name,” addressing the many issues going on in the world and reminding us that we aren’t all that different.

Lacy J. Dalton recently celebrated the 40th Anniversary of her hit signature single “16th Avenue.” Written by Thom Schuyler (Dalton, Kenny Rogers, Michael Martin Murphy), the lyrics, “God bless the boys who make the noise on 16th Avenue,” gave musical dreamers from around the world a true understanding of the music industry by showing them the significance of Nashville’s Music Row and that is where dreams could come true. Although things are different today, Lacy J. Dalton’s “16th Avenue” continues to offer hope to every songwriter or entertainer who has a dream of being heard and a place to go to chase it!

Dalton has received several notable awards over the years including a certified Platinum record as the only female duet on Willie Nelson’s album, ‘Half Nelson.’ She was also awarded the highest award from the boards of Strictly Country Magazine and the Spirit Awards (one of only 4 times in 25 years the award was given out) for her independent CD ‘Last Wild Place Anthology.’ Most recently she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Awards – the largest independent music awards show in the country.

Lacy J. Dalton’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

FEB 08 – Sun City Lincoln Hills / Lincoln, Calif.

FEB 10 – El Campanil Theater / Antioch, Calif.

FEB 11 – Private Show / Walnut Creek, Calif

FEB 16 – Piper’s Opera House / Virginia City, Nev.

APR 06 – Salinas Rodeo / Salinas, Calif.

JUL 05 – Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

SEP 21 – Starbright Theater / Las Vegas, Nev.

SEP 23 – CPAC Community Performance & Art Center / Green Valley, Ariz.

SEP 24 – Elgin Community Club / Elgin, Ariz.

About Lacy J. Dalton:

First hitting the Country Top-20 in 1979 with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” Dalton was one of the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with the CMA-nominated anthem “16th Avenue,” as well as hits like “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hillbilly Girl With The Blues,” and “Black Coffee.” During her career, she has collaborated with such Country Music Hall of Fame members as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones. She toured with outlaws like Hank Williams Jr. at a time when it was very unusual for a woman to do so. She also toured for a long period of time with Willie Nelson and was the only female on his ‘Half Nelson’ album, which also included duets with Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Carlos Santana, and Neil Young.

Her most recent recorded work is the four-song EP ‘Scarecrow’ which is now available on all streaming music sites, and her single, “Devil By A Different Name.” In November, her very first studio recording, “The Jill Croston Album,” was made available for streaming for the first time since it was originally released in 1978. Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.

For more information, visit lacyjdalton.org and follow Lacy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

